Unpublished Works by Cuban Artist Luis Manuel Otero in Madrid

Luis Manuel Otero, leader of the San Isidro Movement. / File photo by Yander Zamora / EFE

HAVANA TIMES – Apolítico 2.1 is the name of the event that will bring together several artists to present the work Campesinos Felices and other unpublished creations by the renowned Cuban activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara. Among the guests are María Matienzo, Julio Llopiz-Casal and Yanelys Núñez.

The exhibition takes place on Tuesday, January 28th at 8:00 p.m. at the Libreria Arenales, Calle de Vallehermoso 110, Chamberí, Madrid. The presentation includes “unpublished pieces that reveal a more intimate and visually striking side of the author, reinforcing his ability to combine art with political activism,” noted the organizers.

Artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, leader of the San Isidro Movement, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence in the maximum-security prison of Guanajay, after being accused of insulting national symbols, contempt and public disorder.

