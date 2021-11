at least the ninth murdered Journalist in Mexico this year

Journalist Fredy Lopez Arevalo Photo: El Pais

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, a gunman shot and killed journalist Fredy Lopez Arevalo at his home in the southern state of Chiapas. The longtime reporter worked for a number of outlets, covering politics in Central America and the Zapatista uprising in Chiapas, among other topics. He is at least the ninth journalist to be murdered this year in Mexico.

