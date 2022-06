Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the second known call between the two leaders since the war began. Xi reportedly expressed support for Russia’s “sovereignty and security” and pledged to increase ties with Moscow. He is also said to have called on all parties to push for a “proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis.”

