20 State Security (Segurosos) Habana Colonel Cigars since 1959.

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – After two years without Diaz-Canel and the Communist Party being able to celebrate the profitable Habano Festival, between February 27 and March 3, 2023, the XXIII edition of the big event took place.

It brings together more than a thousand participants from approximately 70 countries, represents a powerful source of income for the Cuban economy (which can reach an invoice for tobacco sales of around US $545 million in one year).

The halls of the Palacio de las Convenciones and Pabexpo are the usual spaces that host the festival. The activities carried out include visits to plantations and factories, an international seminar, gala dinners and the highly anticipated humidor auction. According to Díaz-Canel, 11.2 million euros collected will be allocated to health care.

However, while the commercial tobacco festival is taking place, the Cuban people continue to be plunged into crisis and repression.

Yikes! The other Habano Cigar Festival

Corruption

Export cigars. Cigars for the Cuban population.

A great success… Yum!

Sorry, The flint on the Communist Party (PCC) lighter has had it.

