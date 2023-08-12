Cubans Struggle with ATMs and Banks

Dear customers, this ATM is inoperative due to problems at ETECSA (telecommunications). Sorry for the inconvenience.

Is there a bank branch in the municipality of your residence? Or do you live in one of the 100 that does not have an ATM?

By Manuel Alberto Ramy (Progreso Weekly)

HAVANA TIMES – I am not going to the core – economists and economic actors are already talking about this. I am simply waiting – I am limiting myself to a purely operational aspect of bank access because a car without gasoline, solar energy or tires does not work, at least from what I can see.

*100 of the 168 municipalities that Cuba has, do NOT have ATMs.

*Of the 13 municipalities in the Granma province, ONLY 3 have ATMs. Is it an exception? No, there are other locations with a similar situation. Another: how many banks have branches in the provincial capitals, I am not even saying in municipalities?

*Of the population over 65 years of age (2,478, 087), how many have cell phones? How many of them have a Transfermovil or another card and know how to use it? Ask them to use the QR code? Is there a bank branch in the municipality of your residence? Or do you live in one of the 100 that does not have an ATM?

And now two questions a bit more in depth:

1. Does the banking network guarantee the existence of money in the ATM trays?

2. Does the provider, which is the Central Bank of Cuba, have money in its dwindling coffers?

