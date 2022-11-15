Current Cuban Affairs

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Last week the exchange between US and Cuban officials in Havana came to light, in which mainly immigration issues were discussed. The US embassy reported the reestablishment of all consular services as of January 2023.

On the other hand, for many the publication of the Order of Discalced Carmelite sisters was disconcerting in which they made known the impossibility of producing the hosts of the Eucharist of the Catholic Church, due to a flour shortage.

And although the instability in the National Electric System is already “old news”, and the “in and out” operation of thermoelectric plants, it continues to affect the quality of life of Cubans.

WELCOME Methodology Comrades from the Department of State. Martyrs of the first ice break.

And… how are things here? You know there are things one doesn’t ask.

The body of Christ comes today in the form of a fried yam chip, due to the crisis, you know.

Without the host? Do you have any doubts son?

The good thing about the blackouts is we don’t see the TV news telling us how well off we are.

