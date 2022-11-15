Current Cuban Affairs
HAVANA TIMES – Last week the exchange between US and Cuban officials in Havana came to light, in which mainly immigration issues were discussed. The US embassy reported the reestablishment of all consular services as of January 2023.
On the other hand, for many the publication of the Order of Discalced Carmelite sisters was disconcerting in which they made known the impossibility of producing the hosts of the Eucharist of the Catholic Church, due to a flour shortage.
And although the instability in the National Electric System is already “old news”, and the “in and out” operation of thermoelectric plants, it continues to affect the quality of life of Cubans.