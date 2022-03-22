Exodus from Cuba

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we have drawn on the exodus that is taking place in our country. It was foreseen by many analysts as a consequence of the economic crisis that the coronavirus exacerbated.

As part of the stampede, it is possible to find some familiar official media personalities, such as the journalist Yunior Smith, who ranted every night against the United States, the country he is now trying to enter.

The numbers of Cubans who travel to Nicaragua and then do not return to Cuba are only available to the authorities. Only they are aware of the real dimensions of this phenomenon.

Irregular emigration further north via Central America creates a delicate humanitarian situation in which many fall prey to criminal groups and risk their lives escaping their country. It is about time to stop blaming only the politics of a foreign nation, and once and for all face up to why the majority of young Cubans want to leave.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Where is there oil? The El Morro lighthouse turns itself on and off.

Goodbye Cuba

