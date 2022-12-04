The Cybersecurity That’s Coming to Cuba

The Cuban Armed Forces (FAR) and the ETECSA telecomunications monopoly

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban Government consolidates the ways of administering power. There are several operational actions that have come into force to achieve this, such as the creation on November 23, 2022, of the National Cybersecurity Working Group.

Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, welcomed the Group in the framework of a Cybersecurity workshop held at the Technological University of Havana (Cujae). He affirmed that cybersecurity was identified as a priority for the Cuban state.

Meanwhile, on December 1st the new Penal Code entered into force. The regulations offer officials new ways to repress dissent in the country. It increases the crimes that can be punished with the death penalty and life imprisonment, and criminalizes whoever receives or finances, independently, what the officialdom considers activities against the State and its constitutional order.

With both the Cybersecurity Working Group and the new Penal Code entering the Cuban scene, on November 27, there was a historic low of citizen participation in a feigned electoral process since these types of exercises have been practiced in the country.

The gem of power.

Let’s make our relationship official.

The new penal code.

I don’t understand. Are you talking about my erections or the elections? It doesn’t matter. They were both a joke.

