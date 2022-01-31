A Cold and Grey Weekend in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez

HAVANA TIMES – The “always warm” Havana, sometimes is not so warm. This weekend temperatures dropped significantly, with the arrival of the tail of a mass of cold air from the arctic, which produced high temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius (66F) and a low under 10 Celsius (50F).

It is not usual to see the inhabitants of this city dressed so warmly at noon, as can be seen in these photos, all taken between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM, on Saturday and Sunday January 29 and 30.

Many of us who live in the tropics like wintery days, because, accustomed to the intense and humid heat of our climate, we welcome when the sun does not burn abrasively.

But this weekend seemed too cold and gray, with a temperatures that at night and early morning dropped to around 3 and 4 degrees (37 to 39F) in the municipalities south of the city center such as Arroyo Naranjo, Boyeros and Cotorro.

PS: We are aware that “cold” in Havana is quite different than cold in the northern climates and the storms some people have been facing.

One thought on “A Cold and Grey Weekend in Havana

  • Robert
    January 31, 2022 at 11:18 am
    Placing large Stone in your fire that you Cook on & then wrap with layers of old cloth of many layers placed in the foot of a Bed at night will give the Cuban Children some great warmth. Canadians did this some 60 yrs ago before the Revolution & possible Cubans had Electric heaters before we did back then

