Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – Holguín is located in a mountainous territory to the east of the island, it is the third largest province of Cuba. The beauty of its streets, churches, and architecture date back to the 19th century and they are self-explanatory.

With the passage of time, Holguín became the important city that it is today. Its urban aspect is dominated by several parks, which is why it is known by Cubans as the City of Parks.

