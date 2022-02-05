Beauty, Mysticism and Feminine Sensuality

Photo essay by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Women have always inspired the best of art in all its manifestations. Beauty in diversity, mysticism and sensuality are mixed in these images. It is not the stereotyped beauty that commercial photography commonly sells us, that exemplary beauty that with perfectly defined codes tries to bring us closer to a pattern that is more artificial than natural.

The beauty that I try to show in these images is the beauty in the diversity of figures and forms of femininity, beauty that goes beyond the merely physical and explores and delves into the most human of our spirit. All this with simple and minimalist compositions far from kitch and fetish.

I cannot overlook the work of the women who modeled for these photos, sometimes overcoming prejudices and taboos that are still rooted in a society that continues to be sexist and patriarchal. Especially to that woman from Camagüey who, without appearing in these images, and even before I met her, already inspired me, gave me light and led me to seek the best and most beautiful of human nature.

100_1591
100_1608
100_0450
100_1583
100_0456
100_1674-Copy
100_2219_1
100_1689
100_1681
100_2334
100_2716
100_2718_1
100_3358
100_4892
100_3574
100_3131
100_3057
100_8102
100_7447
100_8342
100_9091
100_8605
100_8521
100_9913
100_9901
100_9926
100_9912
100_9941
DSC00790
IMG_6895-Copy
IMG_6900-Copy
IMG_7324
IMG_4594
IMG_6601
IMG_6899-Copy
IMG_7327
IMG_7326
IMG_8526
IMG_7353

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.