Children’s Affairs. Photo by Dany del Pino, a special mention in the 2016 HT Contest

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today we bring you the finalists in the 12th Havana Times Photo Contest. There are 29 entries still competing in the seven categories: Agriculture, Joy, Struggling, Pandemic, Protests, 4-Legged Beings and Surprise.

Of the 167 photos originally being judged by our 11-member jury participating from five countries, 12 photographers have at least one picture making it to the finals. In this last round of selection, the jury is being asked to select their favorite photo in each category.

After a three-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions on travel and movement we returned this year with our 12th contest since beginning to publish in 2008. A total of 22 professional and amateur photographers took part by sending in their entries.

We will be posting the winners and special mentions on or before July 5th.

Enjoy looking at the pictures and making your selections.

AGRICULTURE

JOY

STRUGGLING

PANDEMIC

PROTEST

4-LEGGED BEINGS

SURPRISE

See the winning photos from previous years:

