Havana Identity

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The daily life of a city like Havana is very complex to capture in images. A city where its inhabitants see themselves every day facing a crisis that goes beyond the economic, with so many shortcomings and difficulties. That is why in these images we try to capture something of the identity of the capital of all Cubans.

The classic cars in the tourist areas, a side of the cathedral, the Plaza de la Revolución, the boardwalk, the Cohiba hotel, a classic example of tropical architectural rationalism from the end of the last century, a bougainvillea and a framboyan tree, blossoming symbols of spring, the Sports City Coliseum, a fountain, its buses, bicycles, cocotaxis, electric motorcycles, the Almendares River; all elements that are part of the daily life and identity of the city.

IMG_8353
IMG_8364
IMG_8373
IMG_8383
IMG_8396
MG_8758
IMG_9286
IMG_9290
IMG_9292
IMG_9294
IMG_9652
IMG_9654
IMG_9664
IMG_9665
IMG_9667
IMG_9669
IMG_9678
IMG_9680
IMG_9682
IMG_9690
IMG_9695
IMG_9698
IMG_9702
IMG_9703
IMG_9707
IMG_9708
IMG_9714
IMG_9717
IMG_9721
IMG_9723
IMG_9726
IMG_9730
IMG_9735
IMG_9738
IMG_9736
IMG_9740

