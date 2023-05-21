Havana Identity

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The daily life of a city like Havana is very complex to capture in images. A city where its inhabitants see themselves every day facing a crisis that goes beyond the economic, with so many shortcomings and difficulties. That is why in these images we try to capture something of the identity of the capital of all Cubans.

The classic cars in the tourist areas, a side of the cathedral, the Plaza de la Revolución, the boardwalk, the Cohiba hotel, a classic example of tropical architectural rationalism from the end of the last century, a bougainvillea and a framboyan tree, blossoming symbols of spring, the Sports City Coliseum, a fountain, its buses, bicycles, cocotaxis, electric motorcycles, the Almendares River; all elements that are part of the daily life and identity of the city.

