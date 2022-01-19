Havana in Black and White, January 2022

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Images of Havana from January 2022. Builders of brick and rum, as Carlos Varela would say. A girl with sunflowers for Oshun, another in a WiFi Park, some children playing in the same park, the entrance to a tenement on Calle San Lazaro.

A beautiful park on Galiano street, almost empty in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, due to the cold and the drizzle, there’s also the inevitable Malecon. Dilapidated buildings contrast to the new hotel constructions. Its eclectic architecture, majestic monuments, all images with which I try to show that Havana that I love so much and inspire me, full of contrast, light and shadows.

IMG_8133
IMG_8062
IMG_8364
IMG_8358
IMG_8140
IMG_8405
IMG_8391
IMG_8365
IMG_8374
IMG_8376
IMG_8371
IMG_8419
IMG_8409
IMG_8424
IMG_8428
IMG_8427
IMG_8432
IMG_8434
IMG_8438
IMG_8439
IMG_8441
IMG_8446
IMG_8447
IMG_8449
IMG_8453
IMG_8458
IMG_8459
IMG_8469
IMG_8470
IMG_8467

