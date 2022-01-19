Havana in Black and White, January 2022

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Images of Havana from January 2022. Builders of brick and rum, as Carlos Varela would say. A girl with sunflowers for Oshun, another in a WiFi Park, some children playing in the same park, the entrance to a tenement on Calle San Lazaro.

A beautiful park on Galiano street, almost empty in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, due to the cold and the drizzle, there’s also the inevitable Malecon. Dilapidated buildings contrast to the new hotel constructions. Its eclectic architecture, majestic monuments, all images with which I try to show that Havana that I love so much and inspire me, full of contrast, light and shadows.