Havana in its Day to Day (62 Photos)

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The daily life of a city that every day becomes more difficult to live in. Between the difficulties of transportation, rampant inflation, power cuts, hardships, and shortages, in short, a city that despite everything continues to function, or tries to function.

Those of us who stay try to maintain optimism and the desire to live beyond mere survival. For others their only incentive and hope is to fly, whether to Haiti, Nicaragua, France, or Burundi, it doesn’t matter.

Havana is a city where every day we find fewer reasons for optimism.

