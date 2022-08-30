Havana Postcards from August 2022

Photos by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The eighth month of the year is ending, marked by the tragedy of the large-scale fire at the Super Tanker Base in the Matanzas industrial zone. Tragedy that, to date, claimed the lives of 16 people, most of them young firefighters and rescuers.

In this work we show images taken in Havana during the month.

The very central corner of 23rd and L, where classic cars swarm around the Habana Libre hotel; San Lazaro avenue and the capricious geometry of its buildings.

Also sunsets captured from the intersection of Carlos III and Infanta avenues and others that show the beauty of the neo-Gothic architecture of the Paula Catholic Church in the Mónaco neighborhood against the light.

IMG_1316
IMG_1317
IMG_1322
IMG_1360
IMG_1367
IMG_1369
IMG_1371
IMG_1383
IMG_1437
IMG_1439
IMG_1440
IMG_1446
IMG_1449
IMG_1452
IMG_1461
IMG_1466
IMG_1467
IMG_1475
IMG_1477
IMG_1495
IMG_1500
IMG_1501
IMG_1502
IMG_1504
IMG_1505
IMG_1512
IMG_1530
IMG_1526
IMG_1707
IMG_1716
IMG_1719
IMG_1724
IMG_1727
IMG_1740
IMG_1746
IMG_1751
IMG_1760
IMG_1763
IMG_1767
IMG_1768
IMG_1772
IMG_1774
IMG_1775
IMG_1780
IMG_1781
IMG_1783
IMG_1784
IMG_1785
IMG_1791
IMG_1793
IMG_1794
IMG_1795
IMG_1796
IMG_1798
IMG_1804
IMG_1805
IMG_1806
IMG_1807
IMG_1808
IMG_1809
IMG_1810
IMG_1822
IMG_1825
IMG_1826

See more photo galleries here.

