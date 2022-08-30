Havana Postcards from August 2022

Photos by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The eighth month of the year is ending, marked by the tragedy of the large-scale fire at the Super Tanker Base in the Matanzas industrial zone. Tragedy that, to date, claimed the lives of 16 people, most of them young firefighters and rescuers.

In this work we show images taken in Havana during the month.

The very central corner of 23rd and L, where classic cars swarm around the Habana Libre hotel; San Lazaro avenue and the capricious geometry of its buildings.

Also sunsets captured from the intersection of Carlos III and Infanta avenues and others that show the beauty of the neo-Gothic architecture of the Paula Catholic Church in the Mónaco neighborhood against the light.

