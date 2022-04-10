Havana’s Urban Geometries

By Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The buildings and other constructions show the most capricious shapes and geometric displays. From a beautiful park in Vedado, to the ruins of what must have been majestic buildings in downtown Havana, to luxurious and modern hotels recently built near the Malecon boardwalk.

Round arches, walkways, inverted dome-shaped balconies or baroque decorations, which show the splendor of an architecture and the mastery of masons who will never return.

The contrast between the indolence, the abandonment, the snobbery, and the nostalgia of the retro. That and more we try to show in these images.

IMG_9451
IMG_9450
IMG_9455
IMG_9454
IMG_9452
IMG_9457
IMG_9459
IMG_9461
IMG_9462
IMG_9488
IMG_9492
IMG_9493
IMG_9496
IMG_9498
IMG_9505
IMG_9508
IMG_9510
IMG_9511
IMG_9512
IMG_9513
IMG_9514
IMG_9518
IMG_9523
IMG_9527
IMG_9530
IMG_9533
IMG_9534
IMG_9535
IMG_9538
IMG_9540
IMG_9541
IMG_9546
IMG_9547
IMG_9548
IMG_9550
IMG_9552
IMG_9551
IMG_9554
IMG_9555
IMG_9556
IMG_9557
IMG_9558
IMG_9567
IMG_9566
IMG_9568
IMG_9569
IMG_9574
IMG_9577
IMG_9578
IMG_9582
IMG_9584
IMG_9586
IMG_9590
IMG_9591
IMG_9592
IMG_9601
IMG_9594

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.