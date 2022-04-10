Havana’s Urban Geometries

By Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The buildings and other constructions show the most capricious shapes and geometric displays. From a beautiful park in Vedado, to the ruins of what must have been majestic buildings in downtown Havana, to luxurious and modern hotels recently built near the Malecon boardwalk.

Round arches, walkways, inverted dome-shaped balconies or baroque decorations, which show the splendor of an architecture and the mastery of masons who will never return.

The contrast between the indolence, the abandonment, the snobbery, and the nostalgia of the retro. That and more we try to show in these images.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.