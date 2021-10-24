Layers from Cuba

Foto Essay by Arien Chang

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban photographer Arien Chang Castán reacted to the theme of LAYERS with his photo essay in the inaugural issue of CubaSeen, a quarterly bilingual photo zine that strives to present photography by Cuban and US photographers responding to a different topic each issue.

It creates opportunities for collaboration – giving voice to the truths that emerge when visual artists from different cultures interact in meaningful ways.

Chang’s award-winning documentary photography focuses on social realms generally ignored by other photographers: rodeo, gay culture and bodybuilding, among others.

