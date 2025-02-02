Lights, Shadows, and Contrasts

Photographic Essay by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Light is the raw material of photography. With it, one can create images that contrast highly illuminated areas with completely dark ones, achieving interesting visual effects and compelling compositions.

Monochromatic treatment is another factor that can contribute to an appealing visual style, as it enhances these luminous contrasts, giving the final result a sense of sobriety while highlighting certain details.

These photos have undergone no editing beyond the monochromatic treatment and are technically characterized by a long exposure time, ranging between 8 and 30 seconds.

