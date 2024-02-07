Havana Times

Nighttime in El Vedado, Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Despite these images not being taken in the busiest and most crowded area of El Vedado, the desolation they show is striking. A Malecon sea drive with little traffic, hotels almost completely darkened, despite being in the high season, important avenues with few cars. A city like Havana that once had such a vibrant nightlife that made it famous throughout the Americas, today is not even a shadow of what it was; now, the brightest lights are in residential buildings.

It’s not that there’s a lack of recreational and cultural options, although they’re not abundant either; they do exist. It’s the prohibitive prices, transportation difficulties, minimal and inadequate promotion and advertising, but essentially, it’s the apathy and lack of enthusiasm with which life, or survival, is lived nowadays that makes the city at night seem, in some pictures, like a city with scenes from a survival film.

MG_6416
MG_6418
MG_6420
MG_6423
MG_6424
MG_6425
MG_6427
MG_6434
MG_6436
MG_6441
MG_6442
MG_6444
MG_6463
MG_6464
MG_6466
MG_6478
MG_6483
MG_6488
MG_6496
MG_6504
MG_6507
MG_6513
MG_6519
MG_6521

