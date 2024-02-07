Nighttime in El Vedado, Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Despite these images not being taken in the busiest and most crowded area of El Vedado, the desolation they show is striking. A Malecon sea drive with little traffic, hotels almost completely darkened, despite being in the high season, important avenues with few cars. A city like Havana that once had such a vibrant nightlife that made it famous throughout the Americas, today is not even a shadow of what it was; now, the brightest lights are in residential buildings.

It’s not that there’s a lack of recreational and cultural options, although they’re not abundant either; they do exist. It’s the prohibitive prices, transportation difficulties, minimal and inadequate promotion and advertising, but essentially, it’s the apathy and lack of enthusiasm with which life, or survival, is lived nowadays that makes the city at night seem, in some pictures, like a city with scenes from a survival film.

