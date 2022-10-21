October in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – My neighbor Sarita is a charming girl who loves to walk around the block barefoot and disheveled; a girl who feeds the pigeons in the Plaza San Francisco de Asis; and an elderly bodybuilder from Old Havana. The motorcycles of the Doña Alicia restaurant delivery persons, waiting to make their deliveries. A girl waiting in front of the sea; fishermen in front of the Morro Lighthouse Castle; young people who walk along the Avenida del Puerto.

The Alicia Alonso theater is the most eclectic of the Havana theaters. Reflections of the rain and a palm that is shown in two drops of water. Children playing soccer in a park in front of the Spanish embassy.

Images all captured in recent days, in a city that is still suffering from the blows caused by Hurricane Ian, inflation, shortages and difficulties in transportation, electricity cuts and other hardships, but which still preserves and reinvents its charms.

IMG_2070
IMG_2091
IMG_2106
IMG_1911
IMG_2104
IMG_1906
IMG_2107
IMG_2157
IMG_2155
IMG_2120
IMG_2147
IMG_2109
IMG_2192
IMG_2159
IMG_2191
IMG_2189
IMG_2214
IMG_2215
IMG_2285
IMG_2675
IMG_2671
IMG_2303
IMG_2685
IMG_2686
IMG_2706
IMG_2689
IMG_2694
IMG_2712
IMG_2724
IMG_2720
IMG_2721

See more photo galleries here.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.