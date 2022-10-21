October in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – My neighbor Sarita is a charming girl who loves to walk around the block barefoot and disheveled; a girl who feeds the pigeons in the Plaza San Francisco de Asis; and an elderly bodybuilder from Old Havana. The motorcycles of the Doña Alicia restaurant delivery persons, waiting to make their deliveries. A girl waiting in front of the sea; fishermen in front of the Morro Lighthouse Castle; young people who walk along the Avenida del Puerto.

The Alicia Alonso theater is the most eclectic of the Havana theaters. Reflections of the rain and a palm that is shown in two drops of water. Children playing soccer in a park in front of the Spanish embassy.

Images all captured in recent days, in a city that is still suffering from the blows caused by Hurricane Ian, inflation, shortages and difficulties in transportation, electricity cuts and other hardships, but which still preserves and reinvents its charms.

