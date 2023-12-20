Pilgrimages and Promises to San Lazaro in Cuba

The National Sanctuary of San Lazaro on December 17, 2023.

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – One of the most important celebrations in Cuba commemorates Saint Lazarus. This holiday, marked in the Catholic calendar on December 17th, brings together crowds that gather at the National Sanctuary of San Lazaro, located in el Rincón, about 17 kilometers south of Havana.

The name Lazarus, which means God has helped, is associated with both the bishop dressed in purple and the beggar surrounded by dogs and sores, present in the Bible. Although initially the bishop was venerated in the temple ”El Rincón”, Popular devotion leaned towards the poor Lazarus.

Another result of the strong bond between the Catholic faith and African traditions. The National Sanctuary not only houses Bishop San Lazaro on its main altar, but also the oldest image of the temple, the miraculous San Lazaro. This site acquires a special relevance due to religious syncretism in Cuba, where San Lazaro is also known as Babalu Aye in the Yoruba religion. Both tributes are celebrated on the same day, fusing beliefs, and paying tribute to the patron saint of the poor.

Devotion to Saint Lazarus goes beyond simple prayers; Devotees make long pilgrimages, drag shackles, carry heavy materials, and offer a variety of offerings. The sanctuary is filled with expressions of gratitude and hope, becoming the epicenter of manifestations of faith, where devotion is intertwined with Cuban history and identity.

