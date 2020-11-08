Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Scenes from Havana’s La Rampa

Photo feature by Ernesto González Díaz

La Rampa in the first days of reopening.

HAVANA TIMES – La Rampa is one of the most central places in Havana. It is the section of 23rd avenue that runs from L street, where the famous Coppelia ice cream parlor is located, to the boardwalk.

The ministries of Public Health, Labor and Social Security and Foreign Trade, the Habana Libre Hotel, and the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT) are located there. Also, the Cuba Pavilion, where the Hermanos Saiz Association, promotes and promotes young and supposedly avant-garde art.

In La Rampa we can find cinemas, discos and nightclubs. These include La Zorra y el Cuervo, La Gruta, el Yara. At one time they were one of the most visited and busiest places in the city, but today they have lost much of their splendor.

These pictures were taken on the afternoon of the first days of the reopening of the city. Because of that, there was still not much vitality.

IMG_2983
IMG_2986
IMG_2987
IMG_2988
IMG_2991
IMG_3001
IMG_3007
IMG_3013
IMG_3014
IMG_3018
IMG_3020
IMG_3021
IMG_3022
IMG_3031
IMG_3034
IMG_3045
IMG_3047
IMG_3055
IMG_3058
IMG_3060
IMG_3061
IMG_3062
IMG_3064
IMG_3065
IMG_3066
IMG_3068
IMG_3096

