Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

The Havana Malecon Besieged by the Sea

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – From the early hours of the morning on April 2, the arrival of a cold front brought sea penetrations on the Havana coastline.

The following photos were taken in the afternoon of that day, in the area between G and L streets, already when the sea was retreating.

However, there is always the impressive spectacle of the waves beating on the wall and the street, which sometimes causes a light horizontal drizzle.

The sea penetrations, which on this day were actually slight, have sometimes created strong floods with the consequent destruction of streets, buildings, even several cars have been lost as a result of these meteorological events.

IMG_5734
IMG_5795
IMG_5753
IMG_5817
IMG_5752
IMG_5778
IMG_5831
IMG_5832
IMG_5835
IMG_5839
IMG_5833
IMG_5834
IMG_5848

See more photo features here on Havana Times.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *