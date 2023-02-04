The Heart of Havana’s Chinatown

Zanja Street in Havana, entrance to Chinatown.

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz & Claudia Ramirez Remon

HAVANA TIMES – It is a stretch of street barely 80 meters located between the corners of Zanja and Rayo, and Zanja and Manrique in the center of Havana’s Chinatown. Here are several restaurants and shops that offer products allegorical to Chinese culture. A culture that has a centuries-old presence in Cuba and specifically in Havana.

Due to the varied offer that the shops present, especially the gastronomic ones, they are well accepted among Havana residents, because in the midst of unprecedented inflation, where basic products become more expensive almost daily, these businesses present a good quality-price relationship.

If you are passing through the city, we recommend you take a tour of what’s known as the “Cuchillo de Zanja” and if you live in the capital, you are a permanent guest as long as your economy allows it.

