The Heart of Havana’s Chinatown

Zanja Street in Havana, entrance to Chinatown.

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz & Claudia Ramirez Remon

HAVANA TIMES – It is a stretch of street barely 80 meters located between the corners of Zanja and Rayo, and Zanja and Manrique in the center of Havana’s Chinatown. Here are several restaurants and shops that offer products allegorical to Chinese culture. A culture that has a centuries-old presence in Cuba and specifically in Havana.

Due to the varied offer that the shops present, especially the gastronomic ones, they are well accepted among Havana residents, because in the midst of unprecedented inflation, where basic products become more expensive almost daily, these businesses present a good quality-price relationship.

If you are passing through the city, we recommend you take a tour of what’s known as the “Cuchillo de Zanja” and if you live in the capital, you are a permanent guest as long as your economy allows it.

IMG_6199
IMG_6205
IMG_6210
IMG_6219
IMG_6221
IMG_6223
IMG_6225
IMG_6226
IMG_6227
IMG_6228
IMG_6229
IMG_6230
IMG_6231
IMG_6234
IMG_6235
IMG_6261
IMG_6262
IMG_6264
IMG_6266
IMG_6285
IMG_6286
IMG_6298
IMG_6299
IMG_6313
IMG_6314
IMG_6315
IMG_6317
IMG_6332
IMG_6360
IMG_6361
IMG_6379
IMG_6398

