Voices from the Wall: Young artists paint what is not said

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – On Mexico or Cristina Avenue in Havana, Cuba—where routine intertwines with decay—a group of young artists transform concrete into a cry. With brushes and spray cans in hand, they confront a gray wall that, like many others in the city, has borne years of silence and neglect. On the street, piles of garbage form part of the usual landscape, silent witnesses to a reality that builds up and is ignored.

One of the artists boldly draws an equation: 2+2=5. It’s not a math error—it’s a political statement. “We all know 2+2 is 4,” he says without stopping his painting, “but they tell us it’s 5, and we have to nod along.” It’s a direct, courageous critique of the power that imposes truths, of the official discourse that shapes our perception of what’s real.

Beyond the wall, life goes on. People come and go, oblivious or perhaps accustomed to these acts of expression. In one of the images, a man pushes a wheelbarrow carrying an old television set; he’s taking it to be repaired, trying to extend its life—like someone refusing to give up. That scene becomes a metaphor for daily life on the island: surviving, adapting, resisting.

This photo essay doesn’t seek answers. It merely leaves questions hanging in the thick midday air of Havana.What do we see when we look? What do we accept without question? And how many more walls are left to paint?

