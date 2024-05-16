We Visit 26th Avenue in Havana 

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Havana’s 26th Avenue, or simply “26” as it is popularly known, begins at the roundabout of Ciudad Deportiva and ends very close to the Linea Tunnel, at the end of the Havana Malecon. In this work, we present a series of images taken from the beginning of this avenue to the Acapulco Cinema in Nuevo Vedado, one of the most well-known cinemas in the city, which now only offers one daily showing from Thursday to Sunday.

In this stretch of the avenue, among other places of interest, is the Havana Provincial Zoo, popularly known as the Zoo on 26th, which for a long time was the country’s main zoo until the current National Zoo was built in the Boyeros municipality in the 1980s. Something iconic about this place is the sculpture of “los venaditos” (the little deer) created by the renowned Cuban artist Rita Longa.

It is a beautiful avenue, mostly built during the pre-revolution era, which like all of Havana, features very well-preserved buildings in good structural condition and others that unfortunately are very deteriorated.

See more photo features here on Havana Times.