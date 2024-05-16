Havana Times

We Visit 26th Avenue in Havana 

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Havana’s 26th Avenue, or simply “26” as it is popularly known, begins at the roundabout of Ciudad Deportiva and ends very close to the Linea Tunnel, at the end of the Havana Malecon. In this work, we present a series of images taken from the beginning of this avenue to the Acapulco Cinema in Nuevo Vedado, one of the most well-known cinemas in the city, which now only offers one daily showing from Thursday to Sunday.

In this stretch of the avenue, among other places of interest, is the Havana Provincial Zoo, popularly known as the Zoo on 26th, which for a long time was the country’s main zoo until the current National Zoo was built in the Boyeros municipality in the 1980s. Something iconic about this place is the sculpture of “los venaditos” (the little deer) created by the renowned Cuban artist Rita Longa.

It is a beautiful avenue, mostly built during the pre-revolution era, which like all of Havana, features very well-preserved buildings in good structural condition and others that unfortunately are very deteriorated.

IMG_0223
IMG_0238
IMG_0242
IMG_0232
IMG_0219
IMG_0240
IMG_0262
IMG_0257
IMG_0266
IMG_0254
IMG_0270
IMG_0244
IMG_0271
IMG_0279
IMG_0282
IMG_0276
IMG_0284
IMG_0295
IMG_0301
IMG_0316
IMG_0304
IMG_0310
IMG_0317
IMG_0325

