Antonio Adolfo – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Antonio Adolfo from Brazil with the song “Cascavel” from the album “Viralata” (1979).

Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

After a year of Havana Times Song of the Day, featuring artists born in Latin America and the Caribbean, we extend submissions to also include artists who have been influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: havanatimesmusic@hotmail.com

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.