Kandace Springs – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Kandace Springs (vocal & piano) along with David Sandborn (saxophone) and their 2024 studio recording of “People Make the World Go Round”, first made popular by the Stylistics in 1972.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

