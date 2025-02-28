Yaya Massemba – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Yaya Massemba from Brazil with a video clip of their song De Umbigo a Umbigo (2024).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

