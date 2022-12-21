Cuba: An Interrogation of a Visiting Photographer Revealed

Fidel Castro in the banned in Cuba documentary film Nadie (Nobody)

HAVANA TIMES – Visiting photographer Javier Caso is interrogated by State Security agents in Cuba in 2020 over his relationship with filmmakers Miguel Coyula and Lynn Cruz, under surveillance for their works considered unfavorable to the Cuban government and its leaders. The filmmakers are supposedly illegal because they are not members of a State institution.

The fascinating interrogation now has subtitles for our English readers.

#Cuba #Photographer Javier Caso is interrogated by State Security police in Cuba over his relation w/filmmakers Miguel Coyula/Lynn Cruz-surveilled for their Doc.“Nobody”

👉 For the regime/an #artist is defined by membership in a state institution.#Canada #CubaEsUnaDictadura pic.twitter.com/wZ3ap6Jjw6 — Michael Lima Cuadra (@ngotranslations) December 20, 2022

From Translating Cuba

—–

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times