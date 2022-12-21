Cuba: An Interrogation of a Visiting Photographer Revealed
HAVANA TIMES – Visiting photographer Javier Caso is interrogated by State Security agents in Cuba in 2020 over his relationship with filmmakers Miguel Coyula and Lynn Cruz, under surveillance for their works considered unfavorable to the Cuban government and its leaders. The filmmakers are supposedly illegal because they are not members of a State institution.
The fascinating interrogation now has subtitles for our English readers.
From Translating Cuba
—–