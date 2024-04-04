Havana Weather for April 4-10

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Change in weather in the western region

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past twenty-four hours, there have been no reports of precipitation in Havana, a situation associated with the marked influence of high-pressure systems that maintain stable atmospheric conditions and low relative humidity levels over the country.

In the coming days, we can expect partially cloudy skies in the capital, becoming cloudy in the morning with the occurrence of showers and occasional rains extending from midday until nighttime. Winds will mainly be from the north to northeast with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. High temperatures will range between 26 and 30ºC (79 and 86 F), and lows between 16 and 21ºC (61 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

At this time, satellite images show the predominance of high clouds resulting in partially cloudy skies. In the afternoon, the sky will be partially cloudy over much of the archipelago, becoming overcast in the southwestern region with occasional light rain.

A cold front will move towards the northwest of the Caribbean on Thursday morning, extending from central Cuba southwestward to the adjacent waters north of Belize by Thursday night.

Behind the front, we will experience moderate northerly winds and cool temperatures in the capital.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.