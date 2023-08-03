Havana Weather for August 3-9

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Havana Remains Hot

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The presence of a higher low in the western region of Cuba in combination with the instability produced by the intense heating of the day and local factors, has been causing isolated showers in Havana, mainly in the afternoon, mostly accompanied by electrical storms. These conditions will continue for the next few days, due to the high temperatures and high moisture at low levels of the atmosphere.

Mostly sunny days are expected, becoming cloudy in the afternoon in the western region, with a high probability of showers, rains, and electrical storms over Havana, which can be strong in some locations. The winds will be mainly from the northeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. The relative humidity will range from 85% to 100%. The high temperatures will be between 32 and 34ºC (90 and 93 F) and the lows at 24 and 25ºC (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

An area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure located to the northeast of the Leeward Islands, remains with little change in organization and intensity. Current environmental conditions are unfavorable for tropical cyclone development over the next few days as the system moves northwestward and then northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

In the rest of the area of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

