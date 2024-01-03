Havana Weather for January 4-10

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cool temperatures and scarce rainfall in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under the influence of migratory high-pressure systems that maintain a mass of very cold air influencing the national territory. This situation, combined with the weakness of the winds in the early morning and nocturnal radiation, continues to cause cold temperatures in the early mornings.

During the last few early mornings, minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were recorded at various meteorological stations in the western part of the country. Additionally, Cuba continues to experience the influence of a low moisture content in the lower and middle layers, which will continue to limit rainfall in the capital.

A gradual increase in minimum temperatures is expected in Havana over the next few days before the arrival of a new frontal system at the beginning of next week. Mornings will have sunshine and some clouds, with a low probability of precipitation. The winds will be mainly from the east-southeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 60%. The high temperatures will be between 26 and 29ºC (79 and 84 F), and lows between 20 and 23ºC (68 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

