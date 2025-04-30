Havana Weather for May 1 to 7

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Partly Cloudy Skies and Isolated Showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past 24 hours, isolated showers were recorded in the northern area of Havana, due to the arrival of low clouds transported from maritime areas by northeasterly winds. These are associated with the remnants of a nearly stationary front located northeast of Hispaniola. In the rest of the capital, skies remained mostly clear.

In the coming days, the mornings will begin with partly cloudy skies in areas along the northern coast of the capital, with occasional showers. During the afternoon, partly cloudy skies will prevail, becoming overcast in some areas with isolated rain.

Winds will be from the east to northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 75%. High temperatures will be 29 and 30°C (84 and 86°F) and the lows between 20 and 21°C (68 and 70°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

