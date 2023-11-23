Havana Weather for November 23-29

Havana Jeweler. Photo Juan Suarez

Little Rain and Pleasant Temperatures in Havana

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the last 24 hours, no significant showers were reported in Havana. The low rainfall is linked to the influence of a dry air mass that imposes high migratory pressures and generates highly stable conditions over the area.

During the next few days, stable conditions will remain. The rains will be isolated, occurring mainly in the afternoons, linked to the transport of clouds from the east, diurnal warming and local conditions. Winds are expected from the east-northeast with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. Highs will be between 28 and 29ºC (82 and 84 F) and lows between 21 and 23ºC (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27ºC (81 F).

A cold front extends from Florida to the eastern Bay of Campeche. Stratocumulus clouds cover most of the Gulf of Mexico as a cold, dry continental air mass has seeped into the basin.

According to the forecast, the cold front will extend this afternoon to the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. Strong winds and rough seas from the front over the western Gulf will ease tonight until Thursday, when the front will stop over the Yucatan Channel.

In the rest of the area of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone development is not expected during the next 12 to 24 hours.

