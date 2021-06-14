Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Everyday Images of Havana

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – In the environments that make up this compendium I try to bring you something of the daily life of the city.

Captured here are: The upscale Miramar; the surroundings of the Miramar Trade Center and the Meliá Habana hotel; the surroundings of the Parque de La Fraternidad, in Centro Habana. The intersection of Vento and Camaguey Avenues on the border between the municipalities of Cerro and 10 de Octubre; the corner of Avenida de Acosta and Calzada in 10 de Octubre; Santa Catalina Avenue, with its beautiful flowered Franboyanes, also in the municipality of 10 de Octubre.

