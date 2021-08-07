Before the Storm (Photo essay from Havana)

By Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – In the summer months, rainy days are frequent in the tropics. Always before the rain you can see a deep grey sky, with a cloudiness that offers a drama and diversity of tones between black and white, which gives the landscape a unique beauty. You can see almost white clouds, and others almost black.

In these pictures, taken at three different moments in the last days in Havana, I tried to capture that uniqueness of nature that never ceases to amaze and captivate us with its majesty.

