Cuba Photo Feature Segments 

Before the Storm (Photo essay from Havana)

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

By Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – In the summer months, rainy days are frequent in the tropics. Always before the rain you can see a deep grey sky, with a cloudiness that offers a drama and diversity of tones between black and white, which gives the landscape a unique beauty. You can see almost white clouds, and others almost black.

In these pictures, taken at three different moments in the last days in Havana, I tried to capture that uniqueness of nature that never ceases to amaze and captivate us with its majesty.

IMG_6743
IMG_6740
IMG_6742
IMG_6741
IMG_6746
IMG_6747
IMG_6751
IMG_6748
IMG_6753
IMG_6749
IMG_6750
IMG_6752
IMG_6757
IMG_6758
IMG_6761
IMG_6759
IMG_6763
IMG_6760
IMG_6792-Copy
IMG_6793-Copy
IMG_6795-Copy
IMG_6794-Copy
IMG_6802
IMG_6800
IMG_6808
IMG_6807
IMG_6842
IMG_6841
IMG_6843
IMG_6844
IMG_6849
IMG_6845
IMG_6850
IMG_6856
IMG_6860
IMG_6852
IMG_6857
IMG_6864

See more HT photo galleries here.


